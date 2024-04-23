NDC's Faustina Bayor criticizes government over delayed Santasi market redevelopment

Faustina Dery Bayor, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Nhyiaeso

NDC's Nhyiaeso Parliamentary Candidate, Faustina Dery Bayor, has criticized the government for the delayed completion of the Santasi Market redevelopment in Kumasi, lamenting its negative impact on traders.

During a press briefing alongside market women, Dery Bayor highlighted the stalled project's adverse effects on trading activities and the well-being of the vendors.



The Santasi Market redevelopment, launched on May 12, 2022, with a 24-month completion timeline, has languished in its early construction stages, overrun by weeds and neglected infrastructure.



Dery Bayor urged Kumasi Mayor Samuel Pyne to intervene, citing the prolonged suffering of the market's traders due to inadequate facilities and security.

Market women voiced their discontent with the current state of the market, expressing concerns over safety and security issues in their temporary trading location.



Contractor absence and unfulfilled promises from local authorities have fueled frustration among traders, who rely on the Santasi Market as a vital trading hub serving numerous communities.