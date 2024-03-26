NDC's James Kofi Annan urges Minerals Commission to halt mining near Ayensu River

James Kofi Annan (middle)

Effutu National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, James Kofi Annan, has petitioned the Minerals Commission to reject licenses for lithium and gold mining near the Ayensu River.

Annan warned that mining activities close to the river could lead to its drying up, posing life-threatening risks to surrounding communities.



His petition, dated March 21, 2024, followed a Daily Graphic publication on February 29, 2024, announcing plans for mining in Domeabra, Atekyedo, and Okyereko communities, along the Ayensu River.



Annan emphasized the lack of consultation with local communities, a crucial step in environmental projects, and opposed the license grant vehemently.

He highlighted that the affected communities are adjacent to the Ayensu River, and the proposed mining area covers a significant portion of its banks, which serve as the main water source for Effutu and neighboring Gomoa communities.



Annan expressed concern that mining operations, which require substantial water usage, would compete with locals' needs, such as farming and fishing, dependent on the Ayensu River.