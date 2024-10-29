NDC’s PC in Zebilla criticizes govt’s approach to Bawku Conflict

The parliamentary candidate for the Zebilla Constituency from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ebenezer Ndebilla, has accused the government of strategically mishandling the ongoing conflict in Bawku to destabilize the region, where he believes the New Patriotic Party (NPP) anticipates a low electoral performance in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Mr. Ndebilla asserts that the government has shown "clear bias" towards the Mamprusi faction in the conflict, a stance that he claims is evident in its involvement in Mamprusi-related chieftaincy matters.



In a press release, Ndebilla voiced his disapproval, alleging that the government’s actions represent a calculated attempt by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration to foster unrest within the Kusaug Traditional Area.



He argued that this approach could ultimately lead to the declaration of a state of emergency, which he claims would prevent residents from exercising their democratic right to vote in the December election.



Ndebilla described the government's recent support for Mamprusi-related activities in Bawku as proof of its partiality.

“It is our fervent belief that the government knows fully well that it may not perform well in the Kusaug traditional area,” Ndebilla stated, suggesting that the alleged bias towards the Mamprusi faction is part of a broader strategy to limit opposition electoral gains.



He specifically cited the government’s security protection for Mamprusi activities, including the performance of the funeral of a Mamprusi chief who died in exile decades ago and the alleged enskinment of Seidu Abagre as an “imposter chief” of Bawku by the Nayiri, the overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area.



Among his assertions, Ndebilla criticized President Akufo-Addo’s recent visit to the Nayiri, during which the President lauded the Nayiri for maintaining peace in Bawku. Ndebilla described the praise as “unfortunate and provocative,” interpreting it as tacit recognition of the Nayiri’s role in the chieftaincy dispute.



Key Points of the Critique

In his press release, Ndebilla outlined several actions by the government that he believes demonstrate a deliberate bias:



1. Security Support for Mamprusi Funeral and Enskinment: He criticized the government’s provision of security for the funeral of a Mamprusi chief who had died over forty years ago and the enskinment of Seidu Abagre, whom Ndebilla described as an "imposter chief" installed by the Nayiri.



2. Arrest Warrant Revocation and Reversal: The government’s role in the revocation and later attempted reinstatement of the arrest warrant for Seidu Abagre was questioned. Ndebilla highlighted how the Attorney General's actions in reversing the revocation, only to later abandon the appeal, signaled inconsistency and favoritism.



3. Alleged Security Bias: Ndebilla expressed concern over the government's alleged provision of security support for Seidu Abagre, allowing him to enter Bawku amid escalating tensions, which Ndebilla believes contributes to the unrest.

4. Silence During Conflict: Ndebilla condemned the government’s “loud silence” amid the recent violence, accusing the administration of neglecting its duty to restore peace in the conflict zone. He argued that this inaction points to a deeper, possibly politically motivated strategy.



5. Appeal to the International Community: Ndebilla urged the international community to monitor the government’s actions closely to prevent potential chaos that could affect Ghana's stability during the election season.



6. Demand for Rule of Law: He called on the government to prioritize justice by arresting and prosecuting Seidu Abagre, whom he believes is central to the ongoing unrest in Bawku.



NDC’s Stance on Peace and Security

Ndebilla emphasized that his criticism of the government is rooted in a commitment to peace and security for all residents of the Kusaug Traditional Area.



He urged security agencies to remain professional and impartial in their efforts to restore calm to the region. The parliamentary candidate concluded by reiterating the NDC’s call for the government to respect the rule of law and ensure a fair electoral process for the Kusaug people.



The Zebilla candidate’s statements come at a critical time as political tensions rise in the run-up to the December elections.



The NDC has previously voiced concerns about the government’s handling of the Bawku conflict, stressing the importance of impartiality and peace in this volatile area.



