NDC’s PC in Zebilla criticizes govt’s approach to Bawku Conflict

NDc Pc Ebenezer Ndebilla

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The parliamentary candidate for the Zebilla Constituency from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ebenezer Ndebilla, has accused the government of strategically mishandling the ongoing conflict in Bawku to destabilize the region, where he believes the New Patriotic Party (NPP) anticipates a low electoral performance in the upcoming December 7 polls.

