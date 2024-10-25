News

NDC’s ploy to use galamsey as weapon against NPP has backfired – Ayew Afriyie

AfrieScreenshot 2024 10 25 105306.png Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: otecfmghana.com

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, Middle Belt Coordinator for the NPP Campaign, claims the NDC’s attempts to politicize the galamsey issue have backfired.

He argued that Ghanaians now see the NDC's recent discussions on illegal mining as an attempt to discredit the NPP.

While the NPP actively fought illegal mining, the NDC allegedly promised amnesty to illegal miners.

Speaking on OTEC FM, Afriyie noted that miners recognize the NDC’s tactics due to Dr. Bawumia’s pragmatic approach. He added that arrests of key NDC-linked galamsey financiers further expose the party’s motives.

Source: otecfmghana.com