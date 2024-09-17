News

NDC’s shifting stance on voters register worrying says NPP-USA

NPPUSAScreenshot 2024 09 17 225731.png The NPP-USA urged Ghanaians to prioritize peace

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The New Patriotic Party-USA (NPP-USA) has expressed concern over the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) shift in stance on Ghana’s electoral integrity and comments by the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

In a statement issued on September 17, 2024, the NPP-USA noted that the NDC previously supported the biometric voter register in 2015 but now demands a forensic audit.

They criticized Mahama's recent remarks suggesting military intervention if the NDC loses, calling them dangerous and undermining democracy.

The NPP-USA urged Ghanaians to prioritize peace, stability, and democracy as the December elections approach.

