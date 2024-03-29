NDC sends Easter greetings to Ghanaians

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

As Christians observe the Easter festivities, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has conveyed Easter greetings to all Ghanaians.

A statement issued by Mr. Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, expressed that the NDC joins in celebrating this joyous occasion with the entire nation.



The statement underscored the profound significance of Easter, symbolizing rebirth, renewal, and the triumph of hope over despair.



"In the spirit of Easter, the NDC extends warm wishes and blessings to families, communities, and individuals across the nation," it affirmed.



Recognizing the importance of unity and solidarity during Easter, the NDC emphasized the values of selflessness, compassion, fellow feeling, and courage that characterize this sacred season.



Easter, the statement noted, serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the human spirit, prompting reflection on shared humanity and a recommitment to building a just, inclusive, and equitable society for all.

"As a political party, the NDC remains committed to advocating for the rights and well-being of all Ghanaians," the statement reiterated.



It further affirmed the NDC's dedication to championing policies and initiatives that foster economic prosperity, democratic governance, and social justice.



Amidst prevailing challenges and uncertainties, the NDC encouraged Ghanaians to draw inspiration from the Easter message of hope and renewal, standing together in solidarity and working towards a brighter future for the nation.



The NDC concluded by extending heartfelt wishes for a happy and blessed Easter to all Ghanaians, expressing hopes that this season brings joy, peace, and happiness to everyone.