NDC supporters like me because the work I've done – Owusu Aduomi

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the independent candidate contesting in the upcoming Ejisu by-election, has dismissed allegations suggesting a shift in his support towards the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a press briefing following the conclusion of his campaign activities, Mr. Aduomi stressed that his substantial backing from NDC members stems from his prior tenure as a Member of Parliament, citing his past contributions to the constituency.



He strongly rebuffed claims branding him a defector from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to his perceived alignment with the NDC.



"I am not an NDC member. The NDC people like me because of the work I did that benefited them. Where have they seen me wearing NDC colours?"



"The NDC people want to vote for me because I am going independent and because of the work that I did for the constituency," he added.

Dismissing accusations of disloyalty, Aduomi called on the NPP leadership to address internal issues impartially rather than showing favoritism.



"I am not a traitor and NPP should rather solve all issues bothering all members of the party and should not favour some people against others.



"If the president has the party and the Ejisu constituency at heart, he will ensure that the issues that the people brought will be solved," he stated.