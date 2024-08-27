News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
2

NDC threatens to burn Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City Hotels

Bryan Hoteelc248b9d36243dabec43ee5d767637bf5 Emmanuel Azubila Abdul Salam

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: Daily Guide

NDC member Emmanuel Azubila Abdul Salam has sparked outrage by threatening to burn hotels of NPP officials, including MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong, if the NDC loses the December elections.

This comes after Acheampong's earlier comments, seen as inciting violence, which he later clarified as a call for legitimate efforts to win.

The escalating tensions between NDC and NPP ahead of the December 7 elections have raised concerns, with many urging peaceful campaigning to avoid violence.

Read full article

Source: Daily Guide