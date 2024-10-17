NDC to claim Majority in Parliament as Speaker declares four seats vacant

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is poised to secure a majority in Parliament following Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin's declaration that four parliamentary seats are now vacant.

This significant ruling, announced on October 17, 2024, reshapes the political landscape just weeks before Ghana's elections in December.



The legislators affected by the ruling are the NDC's Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah of Amenfi Central constituency, independent MP Andrew Amoakoh Asiamah of Fomena, and NPP MPs Kojo Asante of Suhum and Cynthia Morrison of Agona West.



In delivering his ruling, Speaker Bagbin emphasized that Article 97 (1)(g) of the 1992 Constitution must apply to the current Parliament, asserting that if it were intended for future use only, there would have been no need for its existence.



He further clarified that the prior incident where the former Speaker expelled the Fomena MP was not binding on him or any subsequent Speaker.



The decision follows an official petition by former NDC Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, which sparked extensive debates among both the Majority and Minority sides of the House.

The petition targeted the MPs based on their decisions to run as independents, invoking the constitutional provision that mandates MPs to vacate their seats under such circumstances.



Speaker Bagbin noted that once the notice of polls confirmed the MPs' independent status, they could no longer serve as members of the current Parliament.



With the NDC now holding 136 seats compared to the NPP's reduced total of 135, this shift solidifies the NDC's power in the legislative body. The ruling has ignited intense debate within Parliament, highlighting ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the opposition.



As analysts closely monitor these developments, the implications for party strategies and voter sentiments are sure to be significant in this highly competitive electoral season.



