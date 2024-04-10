NDC to decide on participation in Ejisu by-election by April 16

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has revealed that a final verdict on the party's involvement in the forthcoming Ejisu by-election will be disclosed on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

This declaration comes in response to the Electoral Commission's (EC) announcement scheduling the by-election for April 30, 2024, prompted by the passing of John Kumah on March 7, 2024. The 45-year-old MP's demise followed a brief illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.



In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the NDC's Ashanti Regional Secretary, affirmed that the party will soon clarify its stance regarding participation in the election.

“We in the NDC are far ahead in terms of the processes leading into this by-election and we have a candidate already. We had not earlier come out with a firm stance on whether we were participating or not because we were hoping and waiting to hear the date and the declaration that the seat is vacant.



“So we are considering a lot of things on our desk and I am very sure that we will be guided by all the research work that has been done and I am sure that by Tuesday, we will be able to put to rest all the debate on whether we are contesting or not,” Dr. Amoakohene assured.