NDC unveils campaign team soon: Alabi, Fifi Kwetey and Segbefia to lead

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has finalized its campaign structure for the 2024 elections, splitting responsibilities among three key teams: Presidential, Party, and Vice-Presidential. Professor Joshua Alabi, a national vice chairman, will lead the Presidential campaign, while former Health Minister Alex Segbefia will manage the Vice-Presidential campaign.

Both will report to the party's General Secretary, Fifi Kwettey, who will oversee the overall campaign.

The structure, pending approval from the Functional Executive Committee, includes an advisory team featuring former executives and is set to be replicated in regions, with a special zonal approach for the Ashanti Region.



