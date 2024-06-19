NDC unveils national campaign team for December 7 general elections

The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its national campaign team for the upcoming December 7 general elections.

The appointments, made on Tuesday, June 18, followed extensive consultations and deliberations, according to a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.



Fifi Kwetey will lead the campaign team as its Coordinator, with Joseph Yammin as Deputy Coordinator in charge of regional campaigns. The team will operate under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee, which includes NDC’s national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



The National Campaign Team includes:



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey (General Secretary) - Campaign Coordinator



Dr. Joseph Yammin (National Organizer) - Deputy Campaign Coordinator for regional campaigns



Richard Quashiga - Deputy Campaign Coordinator for parliamentary campaigns



Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney - Deputy Campaign Coordinator for Special Operations



Sammy Gyamfi - National Communications Officer

George Opare Addo - National Youth Organizer



Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei - National Women’s Organizer



Alhaji Cole Younger - National Zongo Caucus Coordinator



Prof. Joshua Alabi - Head of Flagbearer’s campaign



Joyce Bawa Mogtari - Spokesperson for Flagbearer’s campaign



Beatrice Annan - Deputy Spokesperson for Flagbearer’s campaign



Alex Segbefia - Head of Running Mate’s campaign



James Agyenim Boateng - Spokesperson for Running Mate’s campaign

Eric Adjei - Deputy Spokesperson for Running Mate’s campaign



Additional team members are:



Richard Anamoo - Representative of the NDC’s Professionals Forum



Shine Gaveh - Representative of the Cadres Front



Dr. Nashiru Issahaku



Obuobia Darko-Opoku



Mary Ewusi



The Campaign Steering Committee consists of:

Johnson Asiedu Nketia - Chairman



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey



Dr. Ato Forson



Rt. Hon. Doe Adjaho



Alhaji Hudu Yahaya



Kofi Totobi Quakyi



Samuel Ofosu Ampofo



Dr. Kwabena Duffour

Betty Mould Iddrisu



Julius Debrah



Marrietta Brew



Dr. Valerie Sawyer



Sam Pee Yalley



Alhaji Alhassan Ligbi



