NDC unveils plans for education reform in 2024 Manifesto

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the NDC

Source: The Chronicle

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled its plan to overhaul Ghana’s education system if elected.

Dr. Clement Apaak criticized the current system's neglect under the NPP government, citing issues like poor infrastructure and inconsistent curricula.



The NDC aims to improve teacher welfare, eliminate the Teacher Licensure Exam, and enhance early childhood and basic education with new initiatives like the ‘Bright Beginnings Initiative’ and ‘SmartStart Curriculum’.

For secondary education, they plan to abolish the double-track system and fund facilities through oil proceeds.



Tertiary commitments include free first-year public education and better funding. Dr. Apaak urged support for John Dramani Mahama to drive these changes.



