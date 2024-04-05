NDC urges EC for emergency IPAC meeting over BVDs

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to promptly organize an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to address concerns surrounding the alleged shortage of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) and the reported disappearance of a component of Biometric Verification registration kits.

In a letter signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, the NDC emphasized the importance of discussing these critical issues among all political parties to reach a consensus on ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.



"The NDC therefore wishes to request for an emergency IPAC meeting to enable all political parties to discuss these crucial issues and come to a consensus on how to promote free, fair and transparent elections," the party stated.

Expressing concern over the situation, the NDC highlighted the potential threat these incidents pose to the integrity of the December polls, urging swift action from the EC.



"Additionally, per your calendar, you were supposed to call an IPAC meeting to enable all political parties to discuss these issues and come to a consensus on how to promote free, fair and transparent elections," it added.