NDC will continue abandoned cocoa roads – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Opoku-Agyemang also vowed to reinstate the free fertilizer program

During a rally in Datano, Bodi Constituency, NDC Vice Presidential candidate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has promised that a future NDC administration will revive abandoned cocoa road projects.

She criticized the current government for neglecting these projects and failing to provide a public report on their status, claiming they falsely accused the previous Mahama administration.



Opoku-Agyemang also vowed to reinstate the free fertilizer program and ensure fair producer prices for cocoa farmers.

She urged supporters to vote for John Dramani Mahama and NDC parliamentary candidates in the upcoming December elections.



Read full article