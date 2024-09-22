NDC will embark on a ruthless war against illegal mining – Sammy Gyamfi

The NDC plans to reform the Minerals and Mining Act

Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s National Communications Officer, outlined the party’s 2024 manifesto, pledging a strong fight against illegal mining.

The NDC plans to reform the Minerals and Mining Act to impose tougher penalties on mining in water bodies and launch the Blue Water Project and Tree for Life initiative to restore damaged ecosystems.



Gyamfi highlighted concerns about Ghana’s water supply, citing predictions that the country may need to import water by 2030.

The NDC also proposes creating a Ghana Gold Board to regulate small-scale mining.



He criticized the NPP government for being complicit in illegal mining and urged voters to remove them from power.



Read full article