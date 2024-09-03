News

NDC will no longer tolerate intimidation in Kyebi – Asiedu Nketia

NketiaaaScreenshot 2024 09 03 040711.png Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC’s National Chairman, has warned against any intimidation of NDC supporters in Kyebi and Abuakwa South.

Speaking in Akyem Adukrom, he condemned past attacks on the party and emphasized that the NDC will not tolerate such actions.

Asiedu Nketia challenged the notion that Abuakwa South is an NPP stronghold and expressed confidence that the NDC could win the seat if development is prioritized.

He also highlighted the community's neglect of infrastructure and basic services.

Source: starrfm.com.gh