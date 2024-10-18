NDC will occupy vacant 2nd Deputy Speaker position – ACEPA boss

Dr. Rasheed Dramani

Source: 3news

Dr. Rasheed Dramani, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), has warned of potential challenges in Parliament following Speaker Alban Bagbin's decision to declare four seats vacant.

This ruling shifts the majority to the NDC, which now holds 136 seats, compared to the NPP's 135.



Dr. Dramani noted that the NDC may now need to replace the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, due to parliamentary rules requiring the two Deputy Speakers to come from different parties.

This could lead to further shifts in parliamentary leadership, intensifying the ongoing political tensions.



