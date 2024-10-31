NDC will promote development in Ashanti Region – Regional Chairman

Nana Kwasi also addressed abandoned development projects

Source: 3news

Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), assured party supporters at a rally in Obuasi that the NDC will safeguard the ballot in the upcoming elections.

He urged NDC members to vote in large numbers for presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama and the party's parliamentary candidates.

Nana Kwasi also addressed abandoned development projects, promising collaboration with traditional authorities to foster growth in the region. He emphasized that the NDC's development agenda, including women's empowerment and job creation for youth, hinges on the party's success at the polls.



