NDC will promote responsible mining – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also highlighted the NDC's 24-Hour Economy

The NDC's vice presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has pledged that the next NDC government will promote responsible mining by training small-scale miners to protect the environment.

Speaking to supporters in Nkakaa, she emphasized the importance of responsible mining to preserve rivers and forests while creating jobs.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also highlighted the NDC's 24-Hour Economy, Women’s Development Bank, and the Big Push policies aimed at job creation and empowering women financially.

She urged voters to support John Mahama in the upcoming elections, promising to tackle corruption and poverty. Nkakaa's chief endorsed Mahama, hoping for improved infrastructure.



Read full article