News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

NDC will promote responsible mining – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

JaneScreenshot 2024 09 26 030158.png Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also highlighted the NDC's 24-Hour Economy

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The NDC's vice presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has pledged that the next NDC government will promote responsible mining by training small-scale miners to protect the environment.

Speaking to supporters in Nkakaa, she emphasized the importance of responsible mining to preserve rivers and forests while creating jobs.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also highlighted the NDC's 24-Hour Economy, Women’s Development Bank, and the Big Push policies aimed at job creation and empowering women financially.

She urged voters to support John Mahama in the upcoming elections, promising to tackle corruption and poverty. Nkakaa's chief endorsed Mahama, hoping for improved infrastructure.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com