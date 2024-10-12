News

NDC will retain Tema East seat – Ashai Odamtten

TemaScreenshot 2024 10 12 102746.png Isaac Ashai Odamtten

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: GNA

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, MP for Tema East and NDC parliamentary candidate, is confident of retaining his seat in the December 7 elections.

He highlighted his achievements, including road construction, school renovations, streetlight installations, and job creation efforts.

Odamtten also supported education initiatives by refurbishing computer labs and mentoring students.

Despite limited funds, he believes his work has benefited the community. Odamtten, a former Tema MCE, aims to do more if the NDC wins power, promising further development and support for vulnerable residents in the constituency.

Source: GNA