NDC will win 2024 elections based on superior past records- Alhassan Suhiyini

SuhuScreenshot 2024 10 26 124009.png Alhassan Suhiyini

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Tamale North MP Alhassan Suhiyini has refuted claims by the NPP’s Communications Director, Richard Ahiagba, about a leaked NDC strategy document aimed at securing political power.

Suhiyini dismissed the document as fake, stating the NDC will win the 2024 elections through superior policies and past achievements, not strategies.

He argued that the NPP relies on tactics instead of performance, citing their handling of finances and anti-corruption efforts.

Suhiyini emphasized that the NDC’s victory will be based solely on its manifesto, countering the NPP’s claims of strategic planning.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com