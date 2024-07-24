News

NE/R: Mahama enskinned as 'Chief of Peace'

Mahama Enskined Choef Of Peace.png The enskinment ceremony took place at Duuraana’s Palace

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President John Dramani Mahama was honored last Monday with the title of Chief of Peace, or Chief of Suhudoorana, by Chief Duuraana Abudu of Walewale in Ghana’s North-East Region.

