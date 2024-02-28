NEDCo targets GhC45 million in revenue mobilisation exercise in Sunyani

Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo)

Source: GNA

The Sunyani area of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has set a target to recover GhC45 million out of the GhC167 million owed by its customers in the Bono and Ahafo regions, through a comprehensive revenue mobilisation exercise.

Mr Eugene Odoi Addo, the Sunyani Area Manager of NEDCo, told the media in an interview prior to the commencement of the two-week exercise in the Berekum East Municipality of the Bono Region that officials would visit customers to collect outstanding debts.



He said the challenge posed by illegal connections in the regions was significant, resulting in huge revenue losses for NEDCo.



He urged individuals and groups engaging in such unpatriotic and criminal activities to stop to avoid imminent legal consequences.



The NEDCo disconnection team went to the Berekum College of Education on the first day to disconnect power to the female dormitory because of an outstanding debt of about GhC100,000.00

The team further cut off the power supply to the Happy Hospital, a private healthcare facility at Berekum, for non-payment of bills.



However, the team did not disconnect the local station of the Ghana National Fire Service because the management in charge requested an additional period to settle its outstanding debt.



At Domfete, a town in the Berekum West District, power supply to the local Weddi Africa Tomato Processing Factory, a company operating under the One-District, One-Factory initiative, was disconnected for failing to settle an outstanding debt of GhC304,900.00 owed to NEDCo.