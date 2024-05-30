NEIP to train 5,000 ‘kayayeis’ by December

Kayayeis getting trained

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has initiated training for 'Kayayeis' or head potters in Madina and Ashaiman.

The program, under the Office of the Vice President, aims to empower 5,000 beneficiaries with skills in various fields including beading, makeup, baking, and more until December 2024.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia inaugurated the Kayayei Empowerment Training Centre in Madina on May 21.

Equipped with essential facilities, the program seeks to provide Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to enhance participants' employability.



Despite initial skepticism, Bawumia expressed confidence in the project's potential to uplift the lives of 'Kayayeis'.



Read full article