NGO encourages youth to test for HIV/AIDS

Source: GNA

Madam Esther Kakie Ayimavor, CEO of Naana Kakie Foundation, has urged youth to test for HIV to make informed health decisions and practice preventive measures.

During a visit to schools in the Ada East District, she emphasized the vulnerability of students, especially girls, to sexual exploitation and gender violence, leading to HIV contraction.



Collaborating with the NENA Foundation, her organization is raising awareness of gender violence and HIV/AIDS.

Highlighting that over 5,000 people in Ada have contracted HIV, she advised against sharing personal items and encouraged reporting sexual harassment.



Pupils expressed the need for more education on HIV/AIDS, akin to COVID-19 awareness efforts.



