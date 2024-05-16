NHIA announces plan for free birthday medical checkups nationwide

Dr. Da Costa Aboagye

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is set to roll out a pioneering initiative that promises free medical checkups for Ghanaians on their birthdays.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Da Costa Aboagye, the initiative is aimed at prioritizing preventive healthcare and curbing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases in the country, marks a significant step forward in Ghana's healthcare landscape.



Dr. Aboagye revealed that the NHIA is in the final stages of stakeholder engagement regarding the implementation of this groundbreaking program.



He emphasized that the NHIA has streamlined its processes to expedite the realization of this initiative, showcasing the organization's dedication to enhancing access to healthcare services for all Ghanaians.



The initiative is designed to empower individuals to proactively manage their health by offering free medical checkups at any healthcare facility on their birthdays or during their birth months.

Dr. Aboagye highlighted the importance of early detection and intervention in addressing potential health issues, underlining the transformative potential of this initiative in reducing the burden of disease across the nation.



"We are offering every Ghanaian the opportunity to go to any health facility on their date of birth or month of birth to at least check their vitals once a month," stated Dr. Aboagye during the interview.



He expressed optimism about the positive impact of the initiative, stating that it would revolutionize the healthcare architecture of the country and contribute to the reduction of non-communicable diseases.