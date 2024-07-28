NHIA to introduce free screening of NCDs for adults soon- GHS

This initiative aims to promote health awareness and control NCDs

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is set to offer free annual screenings for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension and diabetes.

This initiative aims to promote health awareness and control NCDs, major contributors to high mortality in Ghana.



Dr. Efua Commeh of the Ghana Health Service announced the plan during the 47th Annual General and Scientific meeting of the West African College of Physicians in Accra.

The program encourages institutional screenings to foster a culture of regular health checkups, addressing lifestyle-related causes of NCDs and their severe impacts on public health.



Read full article