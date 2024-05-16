NHIA to launch initiative for free birthday medical checkups

DaCosta Aboagye, CEO for the NHIA

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is set to introduce a groundbreaking initiative that will allow Ghanaians to receive free medical checkups at any healthcare facility on their birthday, aimed at promoting preventive care and reducing non-communicable diseases.

According to Dr. Da Costa Aboagye, CEO of NHIA, the initiative is in its final stages of stakeholder engagement and will soon be implemented, highlighting the authority's commitment to enhancing healthcare access and proactive health management.



The streamlined processes by NHIA will facilitate the smooth execution of this initiative, ensuring that Ghanaians can take advantage of this opportunity to monitor their health status regularly.



Speaking in a media interview on Thursday, May 16, Dr. Aboagye emphasized the importance of empowering individuals to prioritize their health by taking proactive measures and addressing potential health issues early.

He expressed optimism that this initiative will revolutionize the healthcare sector in Ghana, leading to a reduction in the prevalence of diseases, particularly non-communicable diseases.



"We are almost done with the work and we will be starting very soon. We have really worked hard to ensure this intervention is actually implemented at the earliest possible time," Dr. Aboagye said, highlighting the significance of this initiative in transforming the healthcare landscape.