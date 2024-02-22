NHIS expands reach with new offices in three Upper East districts

New NHIS office in Pusiga

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has officially opened NHIS offices in Pusiga, Tempane, and Bawku West districts of the Upper East Region.

These new facilities aim to create a welcoming space for NHIS staff to efficiently serve the community.



During the inauguration ceremonies, Dr. Okoe Boye introduced the 'Sunshine Policy,' ensuring transparency by publishing all payments to health facilities on the NHIA website.



This initiative aims to prevent illegal charges and enhance accountability, with over GH¢150 million disbursed monthly to beneficiary health facilities.



Additionally, Dr. Okoe Boye unveiled the 'Pulpit Initiative,' which will establish NHIS stands in health facilities to promptly address beneficiary concerns and combat illegal fees.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining these offices to provide sustained services to the people and reiterated the NHIS's commitment to universal healthcare access.



Local leaders, including Member of Parliament Hajia Lardi Ayii Ayamba and Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu, expressed their delight at the new offices' construction.



They called for continued support and ownership from all stakeholders to ensure the success and sustainability of these vital healthcare facilities.