NIA deploys Registration Officials to basic schools in Ashanti Region

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has begun registering children aged 6-14 in select basic schools across the Ashanti Region.

The initiative started on October 13, 2024, aiming to integrate all children into the national identification system.



NIA's Ashanti Regional Administrator, Antwi Boasiako, mentioned that the registration, supported by the National Health Insurance Authority, teachers, and parents, will occur in 25 districts, prioritizing certain schools first.

This effort is part of NIA's goal to ensure every child has access to essential services and a national identity card.



