NLC scheduled to discuss organised labour’s impending strike over Galamsey today

Galamsey Ghana Illegal Mining Ezgif.png This act has rendered many water bodies unusable

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Labour Commission (NLC) is reportedly scheduled to convene an emergency meeting to address a strike notice issued by Organised Labour over the government’s handling of illegal mining activities, also known as galamsey.

