NPA Boss makes U-turn on SML service, set to award contract to a new company

Mustapha Abdul Hamid

The CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid, previously raised concerns about a revenue contract duplication involving Strategic Mobilization Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

He questioned the need for SML's involvement, citing the NPA's robust system for tracking petroleum products.



However, a recent letter from Dr. Hamid invites stakeholders to an engagement with Fields Limited for an End-to-End Primary Supply Assurance and Management System, seemingly contradicting his earlier stance.

This sudden change has led to questions about the credibility of his earlier statements and the necessity of a new service provider given the existing system's capabilities.



