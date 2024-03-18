NPA supports Ramadan observance with food donation to Chief Imam

The items were donated to the National Chief Imam in support of their observance of the Ramadan fast

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has extended a helping hand to the needy Muslim community by donating a variety of food items to the National Chief Imam in support of their observance of the Ramadan fast.

The donation, comprising bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, as well as packs of milo, milk, and water, was presented to the National Chief Imam at his Fadama residence.



Addressing the gathering after the donation on Friday, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, CEO of the NPA, emphasized the importance of supporting leaders in their roles, viewing it as a collective responsibility of the followers.



He underscored the significance of demonstrating gratitude and reverence to leaders, citing it as a fundamental aspect of acknowledging the blessings bestowed by the Almighty Allah.



Dr. Abdul-Hamid highlighted the decision of the NPA to alleviate the burdens faced by the National Chief Imam, expressing hope that the donation would aid in easing the challenges encountered by those seeking assistance from him.

Commending the peaceful demeanor of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubuu, Dr. Abdul-Hamid praised his pivotal role in fostering unity and harmony among Muslims and Christians across the nation.



In response, Sheikh Sharubutu emphasized the Quranic injunction urging Muslims to coexist harmoniously with others, irrespective of their religious affiliations or backgrounds, emphasizing the value of peace and mutual respect.



Grateful for the peace enjoyed in Ghana, Sheikh Sharubutu urged citizens to express gratitude to Allah for the tranquility prevailing in the country, invoking blessings upon Ghana and praying for the restoration of peace in conflict-ridden nations.



Expressing gratitude for the gesture from the NPA, the National Chief Imam extended his blessings to Dr. Abdul-Hamid and his executive management team, imploring divine support for their endeavors.