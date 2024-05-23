NPA told to name and shame petroleum companies that do not pay their tanker drivers well

Investigations reveal that driver salaries vary widely

Source: 3news

Ghana's fuel supply is threatened as the Bulk Road Vehicle (Tanker) Drivers Union begins a nationwide strike over pay disparities, lack of transparency in a welfare fund, and unfulfilled promises by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Investigations reveal that driver salaries vary widely, with some earning over GHC10,000 monthly while others receive as little as GHC1,700.



The NPA's increased Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF) lacks transparency, with only part of the funds reaching drivers.

The union demands fair compensation and enforcement of labor laws.



The Centre for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy (CEMSE) suggests liberalizing UPPF and creating a fair compensation framework.



