NPP Constituency Chairman to protest against EOCO over allegations of organised crime in Assin Fosu

Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO)

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has described Assin Fosu as a place where child trafficking and banking fraud are prevalent.

In response, Atakora Amaniampong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman of Assin Central, is planning to lead a demonstration against EOCO. He wants to demand answers regarding the recent allegations made against their community.



According to Amaniampong, the report is baseless and lacks details, and he is determined to confront EOCO and seek clarification.



According to Adomonline, he also stated that the youth refuse to be intimidated by such unfounded accusations without concrete evidence.

Amaniampong is committed to defending the integrity of his community, and he is not alone in his stance.



The Second National Vice Chairman of the NPP, Danquah Smith, also known as Chairman Butey, has condemned the report as "bogus and baseless."



He further threatened to take legal action against the EOCO officer responsible for spreading misinformation and hold them accountable.