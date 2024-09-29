News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

‘NPP Girls Girls’ officially outdoors group today

NPPgirlsScreenshot 2024 09 29 063709.png The association aims to support the New Patriotic Party

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The 'Girls Girls’ for NPP, a group of over 300 female members including party officials, corporate women, students, and traders, will officially launch today, September 29, 2024.

The association aims to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections and promote women's involvement in politics.

Speaking ahead of the event, Gifty Oware-Mensah, Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, highlighted the importance of women in nation-building and called on women across all sectors to participate in the event at Patty’s Event Centre, East Legon, to discuss the party’s achievements and goals.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com