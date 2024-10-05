NPP Group calls for galamsey debate between Bawumia and Mahama

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Diaspora4DMB, a group supporting the NPP, is calling for a presidential debate between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Mahama, focusing on illegal mining (galamsey) and national issues.

They believe this debate will clarify each candidate's plans on galamsey, economic recovery, and other pressing matters, helping undecided voters make informed choices ahead of the December 7 elections.

The group urges civil society, media, and electoral bodies to support organizing the debate for a transparent discussion on leadership and policy solutions vital for Ghana's future.



