NPP: Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong retains Asante Mampong seat

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong representing the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) ticket, has been re-elected as the Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming December elections.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong secured 555 votes in his favor during the primary election held on Saturday, while his closest contender, Dennis Kwakwa, secured only 167 votes.



The original primary election was initially postponed by the party due to some internal disagreements.



However, the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, dismissed an injunction filed by 35 dissenting NPP members from the Asante Mampong Constituency, paving the way for the primary election to resume.

The Court emphasized the potential for reconciliation among the NPP members, acknowledging them as a part of the same political group. The dissenting members had sought legal action since February 2022, primarily regarding the polling station executive elections.



With the legal hurdle now cleared, the NPP has confirmed that the primary elections will resume on February 17, 2024. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong was up against Dennis Kwakwa, a former Communications Officer of the NPP in the Ashanti Region.



The NPP had urged its delegates to maintain decorum throughout the election process, which was reiterated by the party's Communications Director in the Ashanti Region, Paul Yandoh.