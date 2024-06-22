News

News
NPP Loyal Ladies decorated as kayeyei – Yayra Koku alleges

Kayeyeei Issueee.png This initiative aims to empower 5,000 Kayayei, providing them with skills

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Following the completion of a Skills Empowerment Programme led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, 600 female head porters, known as Kayayei, have graduated.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live