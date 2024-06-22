NPP Loyal Ladies decorated as kayeyei – Yayra Koku alleges

Following the completion of a Skills Empowerment Programme led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, 600 female head porters, known as Kayayei, have graduated.

This initiative aims to empower 5,000 Kayayei, providing them with skills in soap making, baking, pedicure and manicure, bedding, decor, and makeup artistry.



Additionally, the trainees received financial management and business development training, along with starter packs and microgrants to launch their businesses.



However, Yayra Koku has raised concerns about the authenticity of these Kayayei graduates.



He alleges that they are actually NPP Loyal Ladies, groomed to pose as Kayayei to score political points.



In a post on X, he stated, "When NPP Loyal Ladies are decorated as Kayeyei and sent to training camps to deceive Ghanaians."

Koku further questioned the credibility of the graduates' speeches, implying that their eloquence is uncharacteristic of typical Kayayei.



"Didn't know Kayayei can speak like this," he added, casting doubt on the integrity of the initiative.



These allegations have sparked a debate about the legitimacy of the Skills Empowerment Programme and the true identities of its beneficiaries, raising questions about the political motives behind the initiative.



