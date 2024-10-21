News

NPP-NDC Mamobi Clash: Police places GHS20k bounty on armed suspect

The police have placed a GHc20,000 bounty

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Police Service has intensified its search for an armed suspect, Fatau Motorway, involved in a violent clash between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on October 13 in Mamobi, Accra.

Nine people were injured in the altercation, which escalated from a dispute during a routine campaign walk.

Fatau, seen on video brandishing a weapon, is believed to have triggered the violence.

The police have placed a GHc20,000 bounty on him and are urging the public to provide information on his whereabouts.

