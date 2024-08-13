NPP, NDC intensify screening processes for filing parliamentary nomination

Both parties aim to secure a majority in the 2024 parliamentary elections

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are rigorously screening documents of their parliamentary aspirants ahead of the 2024 elections.

In response to issues from the 2020 elections, the NPP has formed a nine-member Verification Committee to ensure all candidates meet constitutional requirements, with screening set from August 12-16, 2024.



The NDC has instructed its constituency secretariats to meticulously review documents and endorsements, involving its legal committee to ensure compliance and avoid irregularities.

Both parties aim to secure a majority in the 2024 parliamentary elections, with nomination filings scheduled from September 9-13, 2024.



