NPP, NDC supporters clash over voter transfer, police arrest two suspects in Nkoranza

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a clash between NPP and NDC supporters in Nkoranza, Bono Region, over the EC's voter transfer exercise.

The incident occurred on June 8, 2024, at the EC's municipal office, where a group from Ashanti and Greater Accra regions had come to transfer their votes.



The situation was brought under control by the police, and the suspects are assisting with investigations.

The exercise has been marked by tensions and misunderstandings between the parties, with each accusing the other of busing in voters.



