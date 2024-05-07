NPP Parliamentarian Candidate sponsors driver's license renewal in Okaikwei North

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei sponsored the license renewal for commercial drivers

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentarian Candidate for Okaikwei North and Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, has sponsored the license renewal for commercial drivers in the constituency through her foundation, Dokua Foundation.

The initiative, aimed at easing the burden of license renewal for drivers, was well-received by hundreds of commercial drivers who attended the event, according to Daily Guide reports.



The event, which took place at Lapaz, brought together a team from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), including an eye-testing team, to facilitate the license renewal process for the drivers.



Speaking at the event, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei underscored the importance of adhering to rules and regulations in every profession, urging the drivers to prioritize safety and compliance.



The initiative was born out of a stakeholder meeting held in December, where the challenges faced by drivers, including difficulties in renewing their licenses, were discussed.



Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei expressed her commitment to addressing these challenges, stating that the Dokua Foundation would cover all costs associated with license renewal for the drivers who participated in the event.

Addressing other concerns raised by drivers, particularly regarding the state of the roads in the area, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei assured them that action would be taken soon.



She revealed that discussions had already taken place with relevant authorities, and a construction team would soon be deployed to work on the roads in the constituency.



The drivers who benefited from the initiative expressed their gratitude to Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, noting that such support had never been provided in the history of the Okaikwei North Constituency.



They praised her for her commitment to addressing the needs of the drivers and improving their working conditions.