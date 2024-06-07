NPP Parliamentary Majority begins “Putting Out the Fact Series”

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Majority has launched the “Putting Out the Facts Series” to ensure accurate information is disseminated and to counter falsehoods, especially from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority.

Majority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin criticized the NDC for alleging breaches of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act by state agencies and stressed that Parliament should focus on its constitutional mandate.



He urged the NDC to avoid misleading the public and emphasized that scare tactics could harm the economy.

Afenyo-Markin highlighted the NPP Government’s achievements, including the Free Senior High School program and infrastructure development.



