NPP Parliamentary Primaries: I am responding to a clarion call from my people - Aspirant for Asante Akyem North

Parliamentary aspirant for Asante Akyem North, Kwasi Kwarteng

A parliamentary aspirant for Asante Akyem North, Kwasi Kwarteng, has said that his intention to contest against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Andy Appiah Kubi, is to respond to a clarion call from the constituents of Asante Akyem North.

According to him, the constituents have said they want a new face to represent them in parliament and also foster development in the area.



“The decision to contest is to respond to a clarion call. It is a call for development, and unity. It is also a call by the entire fabric of the constituency, especially the youth. They have been mentioning two things; they want development that is anchored on progress. They are also saying they want a new face that will bring the base of the party together so that at the end of the day, we all can get the development that we deserve,” he said this in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Highlighting the key principles behind his candidacy, Kwarteng emphasised the need for a candidate who can unite the party and contribute to its progress.



He also expressed concerns about the declining vote margin and systemic apathy in recent elections, attributing it to what he believes is a loss of connection between the incumbent MP and the people.



“They are also saying that at a critical time like this where we are talking about breaking the eight, we do not need somebody who will rise against the party in times of difficulties. We need somebody who can unite the party. So, I am contesting basically against the backdrop of these very principles. For example, if you compare 2020 to 2016, our vote margin continues to decline. If you look at the voter trends, there is a systemic apathy which was obviously occasioned when this MP came in and that is what we are saying that this is somebody who has lost touch with the people. We are just saying he should just leave the scene so that other people can also come on board.

“The motivation is anchored on two main things and they are to save the party from not breaking the eight and also to bring about development that we are all waiting for,” he added.



Kwasi Kwarteng is competing against four other candidates, including the incumbent Member of Parliament, Andy Kwame Appiah Kubi.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled January 7, 2024, as the election day for the selection of parliamentary candidates to compete in the general election in December 2024. The race promises to be closely watched as aspirants vie for the opportunity to represent Asante Akyem North in the upcoming elections.



