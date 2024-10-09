News

NPP Plots to buyout Akua Donokor & Kofi Akpaloo out of 2024 election

NppScreenshot 2024 10 09 085330.png …As Chairman Wontumi threatens to Shift NDC’s ballot position

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is reportedly considering deals to buy out smaller political parties on the 2024 presidential ballot to shift the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from its current 8th position.

Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako ("Chairman Wontumi") hinted at the move to disrupt the NDC’s position, which he claims promotes their "Breaking the 8" slogan.

Chairman Wontumi’s remarks were also fueled by Rev. Owusu Bempah’s recent endorsement of NDC’s John Mahama.

Wontumi criticized the preacher’s shift, insisting that the NPP’s Dr. Bawumia will win the December 7 elections despite Bempah’s prophecy.

Source: www.theheraldghana.com