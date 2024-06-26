NPP-UK, YEF injects £1.2 million into Bawumia’s campaign

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the UK NPP Conference

The UK branch of Ghana's New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Young Executives Forum (YEF) have raised £1.2 million to support Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential campaign.

This was the highest amount raised by the branch for any election. Bawumia expressed gratitude and committed to a spirited campaign to "break the 8" and promote a mindset of possibilities among Ghanaians.



He reported a successful first round of his campaign and plans to shift into higher gears by November.

NPP officials and supporters pledged their support, highlighting Bawumia's leadership and vision.



