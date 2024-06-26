News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

NPP-UK, YEF injects £1.2 million into Bawumia’s campaign

Dr Bawumia In The UK.jpeg Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the UK NPP Conference

Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

The UK branch of Ghana's New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Young Executives Forum (YEF) have raised £1.2 million to support Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential campaign.

This was the highest amount raised by the branch for any election. Bawumia expressed gratitude and committed to a spirited campaign to "break the 8" and promote a mindset of possibilities among Ghanaians.

He reported a successful first round of his campaign and plans to shift into higher gears by November.

NPP officials and supporters pledged their support, highlighting Bawumia's leadership and vision.

Read full article

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com