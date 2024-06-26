News

NPP Urged to Prioritize Kennedy Agyapong’s Policies Over Alan Kyerematen’s

Npp Flag1 New Patriotic Party

Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Source: newsghana.com

Joseph Archibald has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prioritize Kennedy Agyapong’s innovative policy initiatives over Alan Kyerematen’s.

In a media briefing in Accra, Archibald highlighted the similarities between Kyerematen’s recent proposals and Agyapong’s longstanding ideas, advocating for the latter’s transformative solutions.

He stressed the importance of adopting Agyapong’s policies to address pressing national issues effectively, contributing to the ongoing debate within the NPP on leadership and policy direction as the party prepares for upcoming elections.

Source: newsghana.com