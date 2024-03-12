NPP Vice Chair dismisses poisoning claims in John Kumah's death

Alhaji Masawudu Osman (middle)

Alhaji Masawudu Osman, the third national vice chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has come to the defense of claims that the consumption of guinea fowl commonly referred to as akofem, at a hotel caused the death of John Kumah, the former deputy minister of finance.

According to Masawudu, he was one of the 200 people who ate the meat, and he stated that the food served was based on preference, saying, "When I ordered tuo zaafi and akonfem when I arrived, everybody had the option to have what they liked."



He criticized Captain Smart's allegation of poisoning at the event held in Tamale, stating that he wanted to defame the Northern region and people's business and that he wanted to spoil the good name of the Dagombas.

Masawudu further asserted that the late Kumah did not look very fit the last time he saw him while urging the public to refute such claims.